Faith Assembly hosts first "Biker Sunday"

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Faith Assembly officials say they are hosting their first annual "Biker Sunday" event in Lincoln on May 21.

Officials say Biker Sunday began at 10:30 a.m., at 1225 Nicholson Road in Lincoln. The public is invited to attend this event, which features free food, as well as a bike blessing for motorcyclists in attendance.

