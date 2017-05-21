Heavy rains lead to large surplus

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - It has been a soggy month of May here in central Illinois. Meteorologist Kevin Chierek broke down the numbers and found the following.

So far, we have received 7.67” of rain at WAND-TV on the south side of Decatur. We average 4.79” for the month of May which means as of May 20, we have a surplus of 2.88” for just the month of May. Taking it one step further, we have received 19.43” of total rain so far this year. That’s a surplus of 5.94” compared to the year-to-date average of 13.64” on May 20.

Chierek says the above average precipitation is attributed to the heavy rain that started on Wednesday, May 18. We recorded 4.30” of rain in just a 24-hour period with that particular system.

