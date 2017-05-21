Cattle run free after semi crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a truck-tractor semi-trailer loaded with cattle overturned on I-74 Saturday afternoon, allowing the animals to escape and causing delays.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 3:32 p.m. near mile post 210. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 1999 Freightliner was traveling west on I-74 when it drove off the road and into the median, causing the vehicle to turn over on its side. Cattle being carried in the semi-trailer were able to break free, causing them to move onto the roadway and eventually to a nearby field.

Troopers say veterinarians were called to the scene to treat injured cattle, and that some cattle needed to be euthanized due to injuries. The other cattle were eventually corralled.

The driver of the truck-tractor, a 46-year-old man from Kentucky, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and was released. Troopers say the driver was cited for improper lane usage.