Woman seriously injured in I-55 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police officials say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 in Sangamon County, near mile post 88, at 2:36 p.m. Troopers say a 2008 Buick was driving in the right lane of traffic when it turned into the path of a 2011 Nissan in the left lane. The Buick was struck on the driver's side, and eventually came to rest in the median.

Authorities say the driver of the Buick, identified as a 78-year-old woman, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and troopers say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.