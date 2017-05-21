Attempted abduction investigation in Urbana

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction that happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.

According to a release from Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Glenn Drive and East Illinois Street for a reported battery of a child. Deputies say two 12-year-old children, a boy and a girl, told them that a man in a white van stopped in an intersection the two were riding bicycles in. After stopping his vehicle, the children say the man got out of the vehicle and began chasing them, eventually grabbing the girl by the arm. The girl said she was able to pull away, and both children ran to a neighborhood home.

Witnesses say the man is described as an older white male with long gray or white hair in a ponytail and a gray or white goatee. The van was described as a white panel van with tinted windows and rust running through the fender wells. One witness also provided an incomplete Illinois License plate number; 156**03.

Deputies say they have interviewed many people within the neighborhood, but have been unable to locate the van or suspect. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or the Champaign County Sheriff's Office at (217) 333-8911.