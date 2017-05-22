Springfield teen shot in the back Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen was taken to the hospital after being shot in the back in Springfield Sunday.

Springfield police say the shooting happened at about 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Ash Street. Officers say the victim, identified as a 16-year-old male, had been standing outside the front door of a home when he was shot in the shoulder blade. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what was considered a life-threatening injury. Police say the victim is now in stable condition, and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police the shooter had been standing in a nearby lot, and that the shooter was described as a black male wearing a red shirt and possibly a white scarf around his face.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427 or Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.