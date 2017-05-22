Court sides with IHSA on public records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) The Illinois High School Association is not subject to public records requirements, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In 2014, a watchdog organization called the Better Government Association filed suit after IHSA declined a public records request for documents including sponsorship contracts with Nike, Gatorade and other corporations.

IHSA argued that it is a private organization and not a subsidiary of a public body and, consequently, is not subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act. The Better Government Association, however, argued that IHSA performs a government function by overseeing interscholastic competitions for public schools.

The Court found that IHSA is neither a public body as defined by Illinois' FOIA law, nor a subsidiary of public bodies like school districts. In her opinion, Justice Mary Jane Theis pointed out, among other things, that IHSA was not created by a school district or other public body, that it is has never been designated as the official athletic association of the state, that IHSA's governing documents do not show it to be controlled by school districts, and that IHSA does not receive direct government funding.

Theis also wrote that private groups could be considered subsidiary bodies subject to open records requests, but that that would have to be decided on a case-by-case basis.

In a press release issued after the court's decision, the Better Government Association's President, Andy Shaw, said he was disappointed in the ruling.

“The IHSA has the power to impact the lives of student athletes in many ways and we believe they should be subject to transparency,” Shaw said. “This may be an area that the General Assembly should address in the state’s Freedom of Information Act to ensure that loopholes like this are closed.”