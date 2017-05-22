Crews finishing new hospice unit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Crews are finishing work on a new 19-bed inpatient hospice unit in Springfield.

The 10,946-square-foot unit will occupy part of the first floor of the Heritage Health building at 900 N. Rutledge Street. The project is a collaboration between Memorial Health System and Heritage Health, an operator of nursing homes based in Bloomington.

Developers said the facility is meant for people in the last stages of terminal illnesses and their families.

“Our goal is really to focus on one’s quality of life, comfort care, pain and symptom management and that spiritual and emotional support,” said Ronda Dudley, director of Memorial Home Health and Hospice.

The facility will include all private rooms, space for family members and specially trained staff.

Organizers say they expect the facility to open in June, pending approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health.