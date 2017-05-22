Highway could be named after former sheriff

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A portion of U.S. Route 51 that cuts through Decatur could soon be renamed after Illinois' first African American Sheriff.

Under a resolution introduced by State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), U.S. Route 51, between Ash Street and Elwin Road, would be named the "Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road." The bill was filed on May 3, 2017, and action on it is expected to be taken this week.

Roger Walker, Jr. served as Macon County Sheriff, as well as the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Walker passed away in March 2012 at the age of 63 after battling a longtime illness.