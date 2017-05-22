Deputies find van used in attempted abduction

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News brought you yesterday, the vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been found.

According to a release from Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh, a van matching the description given by witnesses to the attempted abduction was found, seized, and is being processed. Sheriff Walsh also says the owner of the van was not involved in this incident, and that the name of the suspect is not being released, pending the completion of other investigative processes.

Deputies say two 12-year-old children reported being chased by a man in the area of Glenn Drive and East Illinois Street. The man, described as an older white male with long gray or white hair in a ponytail and a gray or white goatee, was said to be driving a white panel van with tinted windows and rust running through the fender wells.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or the Champaign County Sheriff's Office at (217) 333-8911.