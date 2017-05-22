1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning.

Police say an officer attempted to stop a Lincoln Yellow Cab for speeding in the area of Stanford Avenue and Junction Circle at about 12:56 a.m. Officers say the cab began to stop, but started to move again in a reckless manner, and at one point the driver's door opened and a woman fell out onto the road. The officer stopped to help the woman, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fall.

Detectives say a second officer found the cab and engaged in a pursuit, which ended once the cab crashing into a fence in the 1900 block of Holley Drive. The cab's two occupants ran from the crash, and additional officers responded to the scene. Police also say a firearm was found on the ground next to the crash.

During the subsequent search, Springfield police say Deonte Hardin, 33, was found hiding in a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 1800 block of Brian Lane. Hardin was arrested, and currently faces preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, no FOID card, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and armed habitual criminal.

Springfield police did not say if the second person was taken into custody. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.