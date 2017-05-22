25 years later, man gets mom's life insurance payout

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Joe Gant may be stating the obvious when he says, "Anyone likes extra money."

Gant was the recently the recipient of some of some extra cash. The money was meant for him anyway, it just took 25 years to get it.

"Short of a million dollars," he joked, of his recent payment from an insurance company. The joke was that it's nowhere near a million, but it was significant, and he may never have known about it if not for a friend.

Gant's mother Doris, maiden name Morthland, passed away from renal failure. He'll always remember her final days, when she asked to be taken of life support.

"She scratched out on a piece of paper, she said 'no more machines,'" Gant recalled, still emotional over the ordeal.

Doris was an accountant, or bookkeeper as they called them then. Her husband passed decades earlier, and she left a modest savings, a paid-off home, and an estate to sell-off.

After a funeral, the books, as Doris would have liked them, were in order - or so Gant thought.

"You never know," he said.

His mom died in 1992, and 25 years passed before a friend was scanning a website, and saw Joe Gant's name on it.

"She was all happy, you know, and said my name was on the list."

In Illinois, that "list" is simply known as iCASH. It's an unclaimed property database, listing millions of Illinoisans owed a total of $2.5 billion.

It seems to good to be true for many, who feel free to express their disbelief when they get phone calls from the Illinois treasurer's office.

"People will hang up," said treasurer Michael Frerichs. "They'll say, I'm not going to fall for an identity thief."

Frerichs admits they may be doing their job "too well" in warning people of scams, but his office has spent much of the last few years trying to convince people: This is very real.

"We publish in newspapers, we send letters to the last known addresses, we try and find phone numbers and call people," Frerichs said.."And then make sure their loved ones get what was meant for them."

Each state has their own unclaimed property site, and those curious are encouraged to check each state in which they've lived.

Most of the claims are for small amounts, but Frerichs said they once got $8 million of unclaimed money to one recipient.

The effort has gone to the legislature, urging insurance companies to comb through decades of unpaid insurance claims.

Gant, whose mom died in January of 1992, just got his mom's life insurance payout - in March of 2017.

How, you might ask, could money - that belongs to him - sit in an insurance company's pocket for so long?

For one, insurance companies are under no obligation to contact beneficiaries. That's a good lesson for those with life insurance plans: Let your loved ones know they should have money coming their way if the worst should happen.

Secondly, many of those companies even count on people not knowing about it.

"Some of them admit in their SEC filings that it's baked into their profit margin, that they expect not to pay out some benefits," said Frerichs.

The case is closed now for Gant, who said he didn't need the money.

He was just happy to get one more surprise from his mom.

"She would have been happy," he said, "I know that."

To find out if you have unclaimed money in Illinois, click here.