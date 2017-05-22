Man arrested in May 20 Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been arrested in connection with a May 20 shooting on the city's north side.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Harmon Street at about 9:16 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arriving on scene say they found a 41-year-old man who had sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the head. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say the shooting initially happened in the 1200 block of Chandler Street following a dispute. Officers spoke with witnesses, who helped to identify a suspect.

On May 21, Danville police arrested the suspect, identified at Anthony Williams, 37. Williams is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.