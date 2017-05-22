Treasurer returns World War II Veteran's medal

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - After nearly 25 years, the daughter of a World War II Veteran has been reunited with her father's Purple Heart Medal, courtesy of the Illinois Treasurer's Office.

Officials say the medal, earned by Corporal Edward H. Dunn, was surrendered to the Treasurer's Office was in a safe deposit box when it was surrendered as unclaimed property in 1993. On Monday, Treasurer Michael Frerichs presented the medal to Cpl. Dunn's daughter, Constance Barr, during a ceremony at the World War I and World War II Veteran's Memorial in Peoria.

Treasurer Frerichs says, "It is a great honor to return this Purple Heart Medal to the daughter of an Illinois WW II Veteran. We must continue to honor and recognize the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country. Today, we are especially proud to reconnect this Illinois family this special keepsake."

Cpl. Dunn served in the U.S. Army during World War II, participating in the Rhineland Campaign and the Western Allied Invasion of Germany, also known as the Central Europe Campaign. Upon completing his service, Cpl. Dunn worked as an inspection foreman in Peoria and served as Mayor of Bellevue for 15 years.

Medals surrendered to the Treasurer's Office are never auctioned off, and are held until the owner or a family member of the owner is found. Thousands of other items are also surrendered to the Treasurer's Office each year, and residents can search the I-Cash database to check for any unclaimed property the Treasurer's Office may be holding for them.

