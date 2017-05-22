TV veteran Dave Shaul passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Former television newsman Dave Shaul passed away on Monday, according to the News Gazette.

Shaul who worked at WCIA in Champaign and at WDWS in Champaing was 75.

In November, Shaul covered is final election despite dealing with cancer. Shaul was also a Champaign native who attended schools in Champaign and the University of Illinois.

His career at WCIA began in 1962, where he served as anchor, producer and news director. He also saw the transition from film to videotape.

He was honored with the Associated Press Mark Twain Lifetime Achievement Award, named to the Eastern Illinois University Hall of Fame and recognized as a lifetime member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.