Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Investigators say the man has been identified as Todd Milner, 51. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says Milner was arrested on an outstanding and unrelated warrant for assault, and has not been charged with any offenses related to the Saturday incident.

Deputies also say the investigation into the alleged attempted abduction is ongoing.