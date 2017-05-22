Man in critical condition after Saturday night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street at about 8:49 p.m. A Springfield Police Sergeant traveling in the area said he saw a black car traveling at a high rate of speed on Ninth Street, crossing Lawrence Avenue at about the same time a call was made to 911 about the shooting.

Officers say they were dispatched to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where they learned that the black car was transporting an 18-year-old man for treatment of a gunshot wound to the face. Witnesses say the victim was shot by occupants of a vehicle traveling down an alley in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street. Witnesses also say the victim tried to get away from the scene in a vehicle, but crashed into a tree.

Police say the injuries were originally believed to be life-threatening, but the victim was upgraded to critical-but-stable condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.