Farmers Wallets Get Soaked By Rains

Warrensburg, Ill. (WAND) – A wet planting season is hitting farmers in the wallet as many must decide whether to replant lost crops due to weeks of rain.

“There’s going to be a lot of replants going on more than likely,” Tim Stock of the Macon County Farm Bureau told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “They got done last week doing replants and filling those spots in. Now, with the rain we had over the weekend, they’re going to have to fill them back in.”

Fields in Macon County have standing water. WAND News observed several fields in the Warrensburg area with large amounts of water. The heaviest rains over the weekend appeared to be on the eastern side of the county. One farmer in Oakley reporting he measured eight inches of rain before rainfall started again on Saturday evening.

Farmers who decide to replant corn at this point may see a cut in yields. Replanting will impact farm incomes due to costs of seed, fuel and other farm related expenses.

“The optimum time on getting corn planted has passed. Usually the last day we can expect optimum yields is around the tenth of May,” stated Dave Brown, WAND News farm editor. “I would say this area might be fifty-percent done on soybeans. But there’s still a lot to go and probably some are going to have to replanted.”

While central Illinois has been hit hard some portions of southern Illinois may see twenty-five percent or more of its corn crop in need of replanting.

(Picture: Water in Macon County corn field.)