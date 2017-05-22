Teen arrested after traffic stop, facing weapons charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A traffic stop on Springfield's east side Saturday night resulted in a 16-year-old boy being arrested on multiple weapons charges.

Springfield police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1500 block of South 16th Street at about 10:00 p.m. During the stop, officers say they found the driver to be a 16-year-old boy that they knew from previous encounters with police.

Police say the vehicle was searched due to a strong smell of burning marijuana, and that a .40 caliber handgun was found inside the car. The teen was arrested and taken to Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives say the teen faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and no FOID card.