Teen arrested after traffic stop, facing weapons charges

Teen arrested after traffic stop, facing weapons chargesPosted: Updated:
The Latest: US 'disappointed' Taiwan not at WHO assembly
Dr. Margaret Chan has given her last address as director-general of the World Health Organization at its annual gathering of member states in Geneva.
Deputies find van used in attempted abduction
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News brought you yesterday, the vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been found.
Prostitution ring arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says three people were arrested and a teenage girl was taken into protective custody in connection with a prostitution investigation.
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been arrested on unrelated charges.
Woman seriously injured in I-55 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Sunday afternoon.
Body pulled from Lake Decatur
Decatur Police pulled a woman's body out of Lake Decatur Thursday.
Attempted abduction investigation in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction that happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.
1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning.
Cattle run free after semi crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a truck-tractor semi-trailer loaded with cattle overturned on I-74 Saturday afternoon, allowing the animals to escape and causing delays.
Kids embracing nature through "Wild Wetlands" program
