Downtown Springfield could get casino

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A new casino could be coming to downtown Springfield, if one man gets his way.

Developer Chris Stone hopes to bring a 1,200 position casino downtown near the Old State Capitol. Stone says the casino would bring in $150 million to the city, and could serve as the start of the revitalization of the downtown area.

"I started doing an analysis on the revenues and what it would mean, and what we could do to try and kick some of those revenues back to the city and it kind of just evolved from there into this proposal, to say hey why can't we do this? If we are doing additional casinos for places like Rockford and Lake County and South Suburbs and Danville. You know what the city of Springfield should at least be able to have language in there authorizing them in order to get a license." he said.

A gaming expansion bill passed the Illinois Senate last week, it included adding casinos to Danville, Rockford, Lake County, South Suburbs, Williamson County and Chicago. Stone is pushing to have lawmakers amend that bill to include Springfield in the list, he believes it is possible to do before session wraps up May 31st.