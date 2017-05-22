REGIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE 5/22: Baseball/softball finals

It was regional championship Monday across central Illinois after most games got rained out Saturday.
Click the video above for highlights from seven games. Check out all the local scores below!
1A BASEBALL FINALS
LSA 5, Arcola 2
St. Anthony 7, Windsor/SS 0
Argenta-Oreana 9, Okaw Valley 1
Peoria Heights 2, LeRoy 0
Illinois Lutheran 4, Milford 6
Oakwood 8, Salt Fork 3
2A BASEBALL FINALS
Maroa-Forsyth 4, Riverton 0
Tri-Valley 11, Hoopeston 3
SJ-O 10, Monticello 4
Teutopolis 12, Vandalia 0
PBL 2, Bismarck-Henning 1
Paris 11, G-RF 1
3A BASEBALL QUARTERFINALS
Centennial 4, Rantoul 2
MacArthur 4, Eisenhower 0
Southeast 5, Lanphier 4
1A SOFTBALL FINALS
LeRoy 12, Warrensburg-Latham 1
Windsor/SS 3, Altamont 2
Lincolnwood 4, Central A&M 5
Springfield Calvary 3, Carrollton 1
2A SOFTBALL FINALS
Williamsville 10, North Mac 0
Tuscola 1, Casey-Westfield 2
Maroa-Forsyth 3, Eureka 5
G-RF 0, SJ-O 11
TCSV 6, Pleasant Plains 4
3A SOFTBALL QUARTERFINALS
Centennial 13, Central 1
MacArthur 2, Eisenhower 8