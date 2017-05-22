REGIONAL HIGHLIGHT ZONE 5/22: Baseball/softball finals

It was regional championship Monday across central Illinois after most games got rained out Saturday.

Click the video above for highlights from seven games. Check out all the local scores below!

1A BASEBALL FINALS

LSA 5, Arcola 2

St. Anthony 7, Windsor/SS 0

Argenta-Oreana 9, Okaw Valley 1

Peoria Heights 2, LeRoy 0

Illinois Lutheran 4, Milford 6

Oakwood 8, Salt Fork 3

2A BASEBALL FINALS

Maroa-Forsyth 4, Riverton 0

Tri-Valley 11, Hoopeston 3

SJ-O 10, Monticello 4

Teutopolis 12, Vandalia 0

PBL 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

Paris 11, G-RF 1

3A BASEBALL QUARTERFINALS

Centennial 4, Rantoul 2

MacArthur 4, Eisenhower 0

Southeast 5, Lanphier 4

1A SOFTBALL FINALS

LeRoy 12, Warrensburg-Latham 1

Windsor/SS 3, Altamont 2

Lincolnwood 4, Central A&M 5

Springfield Calvary 3, Carrollton 1

2A SOFTBALL FINALS

Williamsville 10, North Mac 0

Tuscola 1, Casey-Westfield 2

Maroa-Forsyth 3, Eureka 5

G-RF 0, SJ-O 11

TCSV 6, Pleasant Plains 4

3A SOFTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Centennial 13, Central 1

MacArthur 2, Eisenhower 8