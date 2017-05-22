Decatur Area Arts Council to hold first gallery walk June 2nd

Decatur, Ill. (WAND)- The First Friday Gallery Walk for June will take place on Friday, June 2 from 5-7:30 pm in downtown Decatur.

The Decatur Area Arts Council presents its International Arts Experience featuring a Chinese cultural experience centered around the exhibit of Chinese art and artifacts in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center. Features include:

Jasmine Field Orchestra Ensemble, traditional Chinese music and instruments

Champaign Chinese Association Dancers, traditional folk dances

Martial Arts Master Zhou, champion performer visiting from China

Calligraphy and Mandarin with local Chinese artist, Xin Zhao

Hands-on Chinese inspired art projects

A taste of Chinese cuisine.

Artist talks will take place at 6 pm at the Madden Arts Center and 6:30 pm at Gallery 510.

The exhibit and the Gallery Walk are open free to the public. For more exhibit information contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at 423-3189 or go to www.decaturarts.org. This event is partially sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.