Decatur Area Arts Council to hold first gallery walk June 2nd

Decatur, Ill. (WAND)- The First Friday Gallery Walk for June will take place on Friday, June 2 from 5-7:30 pm in downtown Decatur. 

The Decatur Area Arts Council presents its International Arts Experience featuring a Chinese cultural experience centered around the exhibit of Chinese art and artifacts in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center.  Features include:

  • Jasmine Field Orchestra Ensemble, traditional Chinese music and instruments
  • Champaign Chinese Association Dancers, traditional folk dances
  • Martial Arts Master Zhou, champion performer visiting from China
  • Calligraphy and Mandarin with local Chinese artist, Xin Zhao
  • Hands-on Chinese inspired art projects
  • A taste of Chinese cuisine.

Artist talks will take place at 6 pm at the Madden Arts Center and 6:30 pm at Gallery 510. 

The exhibit and the Gallery Walk are open free to the public.  For more exhibit information contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at 423-3189 or go to www.decaturarts.org. This event is partially sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

