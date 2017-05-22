Sex trafficking in Central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Three people are behind bars after a prostitution sting by Bloomington Police. The department arrested three adults and took a 15 year old and put her in protective custody.

Two of the people are being charged with promoting prostitution and the third facing prostitution charges. The 15 year old was released back to her parents following the rest last Wednesday near the Eastland mall on IAA drive.

Kim Spicer dedicates her life to preventing child sex trafficking. She said, ""there is no such thing as a child prostitute, you cannot consent, so again that is a word we are trying to get away from the word pimp, we try and use the word trafficker."

Dvaunte Dawson and Kelsey Voeghtly who are facing promotion of prostitution charges are still incarcerated in the McLean County Jail. Sara Ridgeway who is facing prostitution charges was no longer an inmate at the jail.

More details as the investigation continues.