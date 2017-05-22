10th wettest May on record for Decatur

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - May 2017 is now the 10th wettest on record for Decatur as 7.95" inches of rain has fallen. The heaviest rains fell from May18th thru the 20th, with 5" inches being reported. Several areas in Macon and Piatt counties reported over 6+" inches during that time frame.

WAND-TV Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says rain chances are back in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday and again for the holiday weekend. Fultz says 1" to 2+" inches of additional rain is possible during that time frame.