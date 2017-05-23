Special prosecutor assigned to investigate Macon Co. State's Attorney

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A special prosecutor has been named to investigate Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

The Attorney General's office assigned Bloomington lawyer Stephanie Wong to the case.

On Sept. 13, a petition was filed with the Attorney General to investigate Scott.

According to the allegations against Jay Scott, he allowed employees to engage in electioneering within county offices, used his county-owned smart-phone for political and personal uses, solicited an employee of the Macon County Sheriff's Office to support his campaign in community parades and exhibited pornographic material to a female state's attorney employee and female crime victim on a computer owned by the county.

Scott says the allegations are purely political.