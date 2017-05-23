Pop-Up Food Pantry feeding veterans in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois Veterans struggling to make ends meet can visit a "Pop-Up" food pantry in Danville Tuesday morning to receive fresh produce and other food items.

The food pantry, hosted by Eastern Illinois Foodbank, is being held at Cannon Place Community Center in Danville from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Officials say they plan to distribute more than 10,000 pounds of pantry staples, produce, bread, and bakery items with more than 100 households.

Veterans attending this event must present proof of veteran status, as well as meet income eligibility requirements.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank distributes millions of pounds of food to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other programs each year. For more information, click here.