Macoupin County man dead after motorcycle crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Olive man is dead after a motorcycle versus tractor crash on U.S. Route 66 Monday evening.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and Mt. Olive Road in Macoupin County at about 5:14 p.m. Troopers say a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and 2007 John Deere Tractor were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 66 when the motorcycle attempted to pass the tractor while the tractor was making a left turn onto Mt. Olive Road.

ISP officials say the motorcycle struck the tractor's trailer, causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle. The rider, identified as Robert Welsh, 47, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor was not injured in this collision.

This crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.