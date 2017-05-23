Decatur police seeking tips in May 11 burglary

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say they are seeking the public's help in its investigation into a burglary that happened on May 11.

Detectives say during the early morning hours of May 11, a person(s) broke into Carolyn's Mega Slots, located at 1621 East Eldorado Street, and took an ATM that has cash inside of it.

Decatur police say the investigation into this burglary is ongoing. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with this incident. If you have any information, you are urged to call (217) 423-8477.