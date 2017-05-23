Hope Inclusion Cafe opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new cafe that aims to sharpen life skills for children with developmental disabilities has opened in Springfield.

Springfield community leaders and volunteers joined Hope Learning Academy officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hope Inclusion Cafe and Play Tuesday morning. The new restaurant, located at 3252 Ginger Creek Drive, will focus on making positive changes in the way children with learning differences interact with others.

This ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by The Hope Institute for Children and Families, an organization that provides support, programs, education, and other services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

For more information about The Hope Institute for Children and Families, click here.