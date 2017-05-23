Another lieutenant running for Macon County Sheriff

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A second lieutenant with the Macon County Sheriff's Office has announced his intentions to run for sheriff this year.

Lieutenant Jon Butts announced on Monday he is running for Macon County Sheriff. With the announcement, he joins Lieutenant Jim Root in the race. Additionally, a third person, Lieutenant Antonio Brown says he may be considering a run.

Earlier this year, current Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider announced he would not be seeking re-election.