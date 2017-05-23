House Democrats introduce college grant for in-state students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three House Democrats introduced a plan to make higher education more affordable for low and middle income Illinois students who have a G.P.A. of B or higher.

The plan called "B or Better" would provide a grant of up to $4,000 annually to students with a 3.0 or higher grade point average, whose family earns less than $125,000 annually. The grant would apply to tuition and fee costs after all other financial aid is considered. The measure would also provide debt relief to recent college graduates.

"We don't want every college student in Illinois and every graduate saddled with huge amounts of debt or huge amounts of interest pay. We want them to get off that cycle of the growing debt that they can never get rid of and in many cases ruins their finances and makes them want to leave the state of Illinois. Makes them want to not invest in the state." said Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, the chief sponsor of the bill.

The grant would be provided through an appropriation which the group estimates to be around $300 million the first year.

"The answer to growing jobs in Illinois isn't stripping protections for workers, it's investing in higher education. Our state universities and community colleges are the steel mills and coal mines of Illinois towns, generating more than $50 billion in economic activity. By investing in our universities and channeling talented students into specialized community college vocational programs, Illinois will address the skills gap in Illinois that leaves many jobs unfilled, a problem especially acute for folks outside of Chicago, and for people of color." said Representative Christian Mitchell, D-Chicago, a chief co-sponsor of the bill.

Representative Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, who has been pushing for tuition free Illinois is another co-sponsor of the legislation. He believes this investment in higher education will keep both prospective students as well as highly trained faculty from leaving the state.

"Higher education in Illinois is in danger of extinction, because of the state's budget crisis, we're seeing an exodus of both students and respected professors. Meanwhile high tuition is crushing families with debt and keeping them out of higher education altogether. Our B or Better legislation will lift the burden of debt from th shoulders of the next generation of students. The prospect of free tuition will draw families and businesses to come to Illinois and students to attend our excellent universities." he said.

The Legislation is filed under House Bill 1316.