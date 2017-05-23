Shoot/Don't Shoot simulation tests decision-making skills

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A simulation that judges reactions to split-second life-or-death scenarios made way to Champaign on May 23.

Officials say a "shoot/don't shoot" simulation was held at the University of Illinois Willard Airport as part of a two-day seminar on police shootings. Approximately two dozen people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives participated in this program, which simulates decision-making challenges faced by law enforcement officers.

The seminar is being hosted by the University of Illinois Cline Center for Democracy and the University of Illinois Police Training Institute. PTI instructors guided the participants through the exercise.