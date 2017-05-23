Man charged in deadly crashed that killed 17-month-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man has been charged in a crashed that killed a 17-month-old earlier this month.

Matthew D. Jackson was arrested on three counts of aggravated DUI Monday for the crash on May 15 at 12:22 a.m. on Lost Bridge Road, that killed his daughter 17-month-old Ava Taliferro.

Police say the crash involved a sedan and a pick-up truck that crashed head-on. Jackson was the driver of the sedan and Ava was the passenger in the back seat.

According to the sworn statement, witnesses first on scene said they were checking on the victims when they noticed Jackson open his door to throw out a glass bottle. The bottle, containing vodka, was later found by police and was nearly empty.

Jackson and Ava were transported to local hospitals. Ava was pronounced dead at 1:05 from her injuries sustained in the crash. Officers requested a blood draw from Jackson and his BAC was .265.

Officers say that Jackson was traveling in the westbound lanes while he was heading eastbound.

According to the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s website, Jackson had a previous DUI conviction on Feb. 8, 2016. He was also driving on a suspended license. No insurance information could be located in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.