2 teens arrested in weekend drive-by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police have arrested two juveniles after a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday in the 1000 block of South 8th Street. An 18-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting.

A 17-year-old female has been identified as the driver of the vehicle and a 17-year-old male was identified as a passenger. Police are still searching for the 17-year-old shooter.

All three juveniles are facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim in the shooting was still listed in critical condition as of Tuesday. It’s believed that he will recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers 217-788-8427.