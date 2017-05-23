Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.

According to sworn statements, police were called to a home after a mother said her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by 47-year-old Todd Brown in April.

Police say the child told her mother that Brown touched her private parts. During an interview the child said Brown would kiss her on the lips, ears, butt and vagina.

The child also told police that Brown came into her room while she was sleeping and pulled her pants down.

Brown was being held in the Macon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.