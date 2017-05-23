Creating a Summer Fitness Plan

DECATUR, ILL (WAND) - The Wand Spring Fitness Challenge team results will be announced Wednesday night at 10. But that is no reason to give up on keeping fit during the summer. Setting goals is always a start. such as weight loss, lower BMI, and improved stamina.

Personal Trainers can be a big help with keeping you on a regular schedule of fitness routines. Gym memberships are also a way to connect to a group of people you can count on to motivate you toward your goals.

Sally Betscher who is a personal trainer at the Decatur Athletic Club says. "Some people want to be pushed beyond their limits. others want to take baby steps, but everyone has their own rate. The key is to start somewhere." Betscher sees people in the 70's and 80's pumping light iron or running the treadmill.

Finding a sport you like is also a big help in working up a sweat and cutting calories. Chuck Kuhle leads cardio tennis classes for adults and beginning tennis lessons for kids and all ages. He says the game of tennis works every muscle in the body and is a great cardio work out while improving timing and strength.

Apps are available for your smart phone to track what you eat, how much water you drink, and even the amount of calories burned in a day through exercise which can include yard work and house work. Apps can also help you track the calorie counts for fast food meals.

Fit Bit is another option you can wear as a watch that tracks various health measurements such as heart rate. Home delivery meals, weight watchers, and programs like Physician Wellness Choice can also take the thinking out of healthy meal plans.

Getting moving and cutting calories can shed the pounds. Weight lifting builds muscles. Cardio work outs improve heart health. Betscher says improving your overall health has long term benefits by slowing the aging process and just feeling better overall. Several community events are coming this summer to take part in.