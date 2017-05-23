Budget battle continues in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The battle for a balanced state budget continued at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday, as Senate Democrats pushed through a budget plan without the support of Senate Republicans.

Following a vote on a budget implementation bill falling three votes shy of being passed, Democratic members of the Illinois Senate suggested changes to the plan that they could support. Changes to the plan include:

- Implementing a tax on landscaping services, as well as repair and maintenance services on homes and cars

- Capping a tax rebate that retailers receive at $1,000

- The creation of a community reinvestment program

- Higher education funding would be restored at 90 percent of 2015 levels, and MAP grant funding would be restored at 100 percent of the 2015 level

The following items were suggested to be removed:

- Governor Bruce Rauner's unspecified cuts to Medicaid

- Cuts to health insurance plans of retired public school teachers and community colleges

- A property tax freeze

However, the changes could face opposition from Governor Rauner, who has said he will not sign off on any budget proposal that doesn't include a property tax freeze. The changes were passed by Senate Democrats Wednesday afternoon. No Senate Republicans voted on the budget plan during that session.