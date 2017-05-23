Bee-utiful Decatur Business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Time is running out for businesses to take part in the Business Beautification Contest. The deadline is one week from Friday, June 2nd.

To register go to beautifuldecaturbusiness.com and click on the registration tab. There is no charge to enter with prizes and awards going to winners.

Judges will walk the perimeter of businesses to look for graffiti and litter. Landscaping and the overall appeal of the business will also be a factor.

This is the 7th year for the competition. Last year 100 businesses in Decatur took part.