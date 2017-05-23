Concern of uncommon virus rising with tick population

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ticks are commonly associated with various ailments, such as Lyme disease and spotted fever. However, a less-common virus that may be transmitted by ticks is causing concern among many people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Powassan Virus isn't very common, with a combined 75 cases in the United States in the last decade. However, with rising temperatures in the winter and summer, tick populations have the chance to grow, which could allow this uncommon virus be seen more often.

Symptoms of Powassan Virus include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and memory loss, with more severe cases resulting in hospitalization and even long-term neurologic problems.

