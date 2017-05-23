"Get Fitted" with DMH medical equipment

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to DMH Medical Equipment approximately two-thirds of women wear the wrong size bra.

DMH's Brettwood Circle location hosted "Get Fitted" to help mastectomy and non-mastectomy patients find their correct size.

Mary Margaret Robinson is a certified mastectomy bra fitter and encourages all women to get fitted as soon as they start developing. The wrong bra size can affect women's shoulders, neck, back, overall posture, and confidence.

For mastectomy patients, Robinson says insurances typically pay for up to six bras a year. DMH Medical Equipment sells their bras after a fitting for $45. Fittings are free, and if you missed the "Get Fitted" event, you can make an appointment for a personal fitting Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.