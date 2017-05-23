Senate Democrats push forward with budget plan; includes tax increases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- After months of trying to work with Senate Republicans on crafting a comprehensive budget package, the Senate Democrats took matter into their own hands, and voted on their own modified budget plan.



The Senate took three bills for a vote on the floor Tuesday afternoon. They included a Fiscal Year 2018 budget, a budget implementation bill, and a revenue bill.



The two sides had been working together since January coming up with a package of a dozen or so bills called the Grand Bargain, but after numerous failed votes, and Senate Republicans asking for more time to reach an agreement on some key issues, the Democrats took the matter into their own hands.



The nail in the coffin on budget compromise came last week, when the Republican caucus failed to vote for a budget and a budget implementation bill that contained a combination of cuts and spending plans. SB 6, the budget plan was able to pass with enough Democrats supporting the measure. However, SB 42, the budget implementation bill that contained millions of dollars in cuts, was unable to pass with just 27 Democrats voting for the plan.



During a Senate Appropriation committee Tuesday morning, the Democrat sponsors introduced amendments to the bills. SB 6, still contains a $37.3 billion spending proposal. However, the plan contains $3 billion in cuts, including a 5% cut across the board to nearly all state programs and agencies. This is estimated to save $325 million each year. The plan also includes a 10% reduction to the FY15 budget to universities and community colleges, while maintaining the same level of MAP grant funding to schools.



The Senate also passed SB9, a Revenue bill that will draw in $5.5 billion in extra revenue through tax increases. The personal income tax rate will increase by 32 percent, making the income tax 4.95 percent. Corporate income tax will in crease to 7 percent. While eliminating three corporate tax loopholes that will increase revenue by $125 million annually. A new sales tax on services would be implemented, including laundry and dry cleaning, storage, pest control, alarm and security services and tattoos and piercings. Cable/satellite/streaming services would also be subject to a new tax, however it would be taxed through a franchise tax, not a sales tax.



Senate Democrats removed a sales tax that would have been applied to repair and maintenance of cars, homes and personal property, and landscaping services.



Also included in the revenue package is means testing applied to state income tax breaks. Which would close tax breaks on property tax bills for individuals making more than $250,000 a year and families making more than $500,000 a year.



No Senate Republicans voted for any of the three budget bills called on the floor today, which they said did not constitute a balanced budget.



"The package that Senate Democrats moved today increases taxes by more than $5 billion, the budget still isn't balanced with that. There are no economic reforms, there is no reform to Medicaid benefits, no reform to worker's compensation, no property tax relief in that. So what we have is kind of what we have seen before this session, more taxes, more spending, no reforms." said Senator Dale Righter, R-Mattoon.



However Senate Democrats contended on the floor that time was running out, and they needed to do something before the end of session.



"Each day we do nothing is $11 million a day. That is equivalent to over 8 million school children receiving a hot school breakfast. 8 million kids. That is what we are equivalent to while we continue to do nothing." said Senator Kimberly Lightford, D-Westchester.



Governor Rauner has already come out against the budget package passed Tuesday due to the exclusion of a property tax freeze. Saying he will not sign any budget deal without a freeze included.



“The biggest issue that now stands in the way of us reaching an agreement is resistance to freezing your property taxes, and giving you the ability to control whether your property taxes go up or down in the future,” Governor Rauner said. “We will always stand on the side of taxpayers and homeowners and make sure we get an agreement that is fair to you.”



The three bills will now move to the House where it is not known when or if Speaker Michael Madigan will call them for a vote.