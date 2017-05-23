Charleston high school student dead in crash

CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- A 16 year old Charleston High School student died in a car crash near Old State road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday.

Mattoon first responders arrived to the scene. The Charleston School District's Facebook page confirmed it was Jordan Holly who died in the crash. Students held a gathering at The Warehouse Tuesday night to mourn together.

Assistant Superintendent Tod Vilardo said, "she just finished her sophomore year and she was a vibrant energetic contributing member of the high school."

There will be grief counselors on site at Carl Sandburg Elementary School and Charleston High School Media Center.