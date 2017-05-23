Charleston high school student dead in crash

Charleston high school student dead in crashPosted:
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Man charged in deadly crashed that killed 17-month-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man has been charged in a crashed that killed a 17-month-old earlier this month.
25 years later, man gets mom's life insurance payout
The Illinois State treasurer's iCASH program helped a Decatur man get the money from an old life insurance policy that hadn't paid out.
Decatur police seeking tips in May 11 burglary
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say they are seeking the public's help in its investigation into a burglary that happened on May 11.
Sexual assault charge dropped against Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault charge against a Decatur man arrested earlier this month has been dropped.
Special prosecutor assigned to investigate Macon Co. State's Attorney
A special prosecutor has been named to investigate Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.
Ariana Grande's bassist from Decatur survives bombing
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Monday's bombing in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and even more hurt. Eric Ingram, from Decatur, plays in Grande's band as the bassist. His family was concerned when the news first broke about the bombing. Linda Ingram, Eric's mother, said, "well we saw what had happened on the news and I called him and I couldn't reach him and then he called me and left a message on the phone to let me know he was okay." Ingram took...
2 teens arrested in weekend drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police have arrested two juveniles after a drive by shooting over the weekend.
Deputies arrest suspect in attempted abduction on unrelated warrant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a man suspected in an attempted abduction in Urbana Township has been arrested on unrelated charges.
The Latest: US 'disappointed' Taiwan not at WHO assembly
Dr. Margaret Chan has given her last address as director-general of the World Health Organization at its annual gathering of member states in Geneva.
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Hope Inclusion Cafe opens in Springfield
STATE RECAP: Girls track and field finals
Regional baseball/softball championship highlights
I-Cash reuniting residents with unclaimed money
Coroner identifies child involved in deadly crash
Shoot/Don't Shoot simulation tests decision-making skills
