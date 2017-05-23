Community remembers Charleston High School student

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old Charleston High School student who died in a car crash near Old State Road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday.

Students held a gathering honoring Jordan Holly's memory at The Warehouse Tuesday night to mourn together. Another gathering is being held Wednesday night. The Charleston School District's Facebook page confirmed it was Holly who died in the crash.

Assistant Superintendent Tod Vilardo said, "she just finished her sophomore year and she was a vibrant energetic contributing member of the high school."

Grief counselors were on site at Carl Sandburg Elementary School and Charleston High School Media Center on Wednesday.