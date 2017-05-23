Ariana Grande's bassist from Decatur survives bombing

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Monday's bombing in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and even more hurt. Eric Ingram, from Decatur, plays in Grande's band as the bassist. His family was concerned when the news first broke about the bombing.

Linda Ingram, Eric's mother, said, "well we saw what had happened on the news and I called him and I couldn't reach him and then he called me and left a message on the phone to let me know he was okay."

Ingram took to social media to let his family and others know he was okay and told his mother he's rattled from the event.

Linda Ingram said, "he just said it was unreal to really know that something like this happened and that someone would be that cruel to do something like that to the young people."