Tuesday High School Highlight Zone

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's Mackenzee Reynolds makes a shoestring catch in foul territory in the Hatchets' 10-0 win over Central A&M on Tuesday in Bethany.

Click the video above for highlights from the following softball playoff games:

+ Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Central A&M 0 (6 innings) (1A Bethany Sectional)

+ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Toledo 5 (1A Bethany Sectional)

+ Charleston 10, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings) (3A Effingham Regional)

+ Effingham 7, Taylorville 0 (3A Effingham Regional)



For a complete listing of every playoff softball and soccer game, visit the IHSA ScoreZone.