Sheriff: Urbana incident was not attempted abduction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has announced there is no probable cause to believe that an attempted abduction happened in Urbana Township Saturday evening.

According to a release from Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh, there is no evidence to believe that an attempted kidnapping, attempted child abduction, or any other similar crime occurred on Glenn Drive this past weekend. Walsh says the Sheriff's Office believes that the two children became concerned when they saw the van slowly approaching them, and were alarmed when the van stopped near them.

However, Sheriff Walsh says they van stopped where it did because the driver was living at a nearby home, and was parking the vehicle on the street in front of the home. Sheriff Walsh also says what happened after was "various parties operating on incorrect assumptions."

Authorities say the investigation into this incident is complete.