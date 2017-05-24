11 Things I learned during the Spring Fit Challenge

I lost 70 pounds in just less than five months. Finally today, I allowed myself to stop and think about that for a second.

It wasn’t a New Year’s Resolution, I never called it a “diet”, I didn’t sign up for any gym and I began, initially, without a particular goal. I really don’t know how that weigh-in back on December 27th – a Friday I randomly decided to step on the scale - turned into what it has.

I still see video from just a few months ago and think, “How did I ever let myself get that big?” That’s not something I really ever thought then. “You wore it well,” people often tell me (showing you the value of spend the few extra bucks to tailor a suit).

WAND’s Spring Fit Challenge was an added benefit, and indeed a challenge the last eight weeks. I pushed myself so hard mentally for months that adding the physical strain on top of it all really accelerated my results.

I learned a number of things throughout these past five months, and the point of this write-up is to go over some of them, but foremost among them: People are very curious about health journeys. A trip to the grocery store turned into a dozen conversations about “why” and “how”. I work in a business in which I have to live life a little more open-booked than most, and this opened us up to another level of judgment and scrutiny (albeit mostly positive).

The origin: I stepped on a scale December 27, the first time I had done that in a long while. I didn’t want to know, because I knew the number would be high.

It was. 265 pounds. At 6’4”, I had a Body Mass Index of 32.3. Obese. Now, for years I’ve lamented the BMI chart, due to its inherent lack of accounting for different body types. But the problem is anything over 30.0 is considered “obese”, so 32.3 wasn’t just a little over – it was far enough that I’d have to lose 25 pounds just to be on the high end of “overweight.”

“Normal” weight seemed impossible… which is why I set my goal there. A BMI below 25.0 is considered normal, and I found out that I would need to get to 204 pounds to reach it. A 61-pound weight loss.

Then, I set a timeline that, again, I thought was impossible: Lose it by my 32nd birthday. That officially gave me four months and 13 days. #204by32 became a “hashtag in my head.”

I’ve spoiled the ending, though I am proud to announce that by my birthday I hit 198 pounds, and by the end of the Spring Fit Challenge I was down to 195. Over the eight weeks of the challenge, I dropped more than 8% of my body fat and lowered my blood pressure well into normal ranges. This is the healthiest I’ve ever been.

As for the “how”, I tell people the boring answer is that I ate better and exercised more. More specifically, I cut my calories to 1,500 a day for most of the past five months, and did what I could to have healthy protein take up most of that space. I didn’t eat perfectly, but I ate well.

Throughout this time, I’ve learned plenty about myself, health, and the efforts so many others go through on a daily basis in trying to get to their goals. Here are 10 of them

1. Almost everyone wants to be healthier.

From those checking in on Facebook, to those that I see at the gym seven days a week, everyone seems to have health on the mind. In a world where we universally agree on very little, people all are very curious to hear stories about what has worked and what hasn’t. Whether someone has the will or desire – or even the information – to get started is another thing.

I would encourage people to talk to each other about it. Sometimes your struggle needs the encouragement of others who may be going through what you’re going through, but you don’t even know it.

2. I realized how many times I told myself the “nothing seems to work for me” lie.

Matt’s 4 steps of dieting.

Okay, time to work out and eat better. Well, I’m working out now, so a slice of pizza won’t hurt. So, I bought the whole pizza, why not eat half of it? I’m working out now, after all Why work out when pizza tastes so much better?

There’s always something that works. During decades of gradual weight loss and weight gain, I always seemed to find partial solutions. I work out 6-7 days a week for several months, and cut about 25 pounds. Those were successes in my mind (and in the short term, in reality). But guess what happened when either my work schedule or budget got in the way of that gym routine? I ended up in a worse place than when I started.

The same went for food. I’d eat a light, healthy breakfast, maybe a chicken salad for lunch. That means I can go out to a chain restaurant, order a burger and fries, take down a couple beers, and go home for more drinks to watch a ballgame, right? I mean I ate healthy today! Or maybe I only do that once, twice a week – so I can drink through a 3-hour football game? It’s not like I’m eating a bunch! I’d fool myself into thinking a couple hours of calorie intake, which amounted to more than I should have in a full day, was “okay” because I had oatmeal in the morning.

But here’s the kicker

3. I still could have ALL of that stuff… in moderation.

The “everything in moderation” mantra is so played out it get buried in any health advice you get.

It’s also very true. As is some advice I got long before I started losing weight from David, our trainer: “It’s 90% about what you eat.”

I lost 70 pounds during a five month-stretch in which I ate pizza for lunch and Olive Garden for dinner on the same day. I ate at Buffalo Wild Wings a number of times. I had Guinness and corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day. I indulged an energy drink on rough mornings or soda when I wanted some flavor. I didn’t fear restaurants, I just had to read their menu a little more carefully, making sure that one none of those days did I exceed the calories limits I set for myself. Those days can be harder, because I tried to accommodate the rest of my meal planning around it, but the occasional tasty treat was always worth it, and I still saw improvements every week, without exception.

I always found that “cutting out” something was only ever a short term solution. Finding a way to still have it is much more fun (By the way, I DID have a burger, fries, a beer and cupcakes – two of them, gasp! - on my birthday)! I always found a way back to healthy, however, like substituting spaghetti squash in a meal. Way more filling than small amounts of unhealthy things!

4. On the topic of food… Don’t be “iceberg lettuce has no nutritional value” guy (or gal).

I heard this a couple of times during the Spring Fit Challenge, directed at a number of people. While it’s true that iceberg has a whole lot of “0%” next to the nutrient counts on the nutritional information, it does still have amounts of fiber, vitamin A and vitamin K.

And even if it didn’t… IT’S NOT LIKE IT’S A BOWL OF LUCKY CHARMS! The person eating iceberg lettuce may be the person teetering on that feared diet backslide. Want to help someone on their weight-loss journey? Don’t discourage the small steps they may take to change their diet.

5. The more specific the goal, the easier it is to reach.

I’ve half-heartedly said to myself, “I’m just going to cut some weight” countless times. And while I was generally able to do so – in the short term – it never stuck. Long term, I usually ended up in a worse place than where I started. In retrospect, that probably has a lot to do with the fact that I never really knew what I was gunning for. A specific weight? A fitness achievement?

But – and this is important - not hitting that goal doesn’t mean you’ve “failed”. Health goals are, and should seem, difficult to attain. It’s not easy work getting your body right, and if you only get part way there at first, and least you know where the finish line is.

I said on the outset that I stepped on a scale without a second though back in December, but that quickly changed once I heard my own brother had finish a similar weight loss journey. His numbers inspired me to then set the goal.

6. Routine, routine, routine…

Despite occasional indulgences, I mostly had such a routine that on Monday I knew what I was going to eat for breakfast Thursday. I sometimes would plan a full day of food in advance, from meals to snacks to drinks. Even planning my routine became part of my routine.

When I figured out the best time to hit the gym, I’d go then almost every day. It went from “keeping me from home” to “being part of the work day.” I started going Saturday and Sunday morning when my wife and son were asleep. Difficult at first, but I accommodated, then adapted. If you cut out from work to pick your child up at the same time every day, wouldn’t it feel weird to skip a day, even though you originally had to work your schedule around it?

7. Getting discouraged is normal, even after losing 50 pounds.

There were – and still are – plenty of times I questioned why my routine wasn’t working better “Why do I still have the belly?! I’ve lost 50 pounds!” These things take time, and I learned that the more I weighed myself, the more discouraged I became. Weight fluctuates day to day, hour to hour, and from scale to scale. I decided to weigh myself once a week, on the same scale, at the same time of day on the same day of the week.

It’s hard, because no one starts what I started because they’re completely happy with their health. As such, it’s hard to find satisfaction in the process.

What helped? Looking at old pictures. I never took any official “before” pictures, because I didn’t think I was setting up for an “after.” However, when the discouragement crept in, even a glance at an old news video from 2016 reassured me that the work I had been doing way paying off.

8. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Having workout buddies not kept me motivated to keep going to the gym, it made the process for enjoyable, even on the days I was dragging. Luckily Adam, Tamara, and Noah are all very competitive, and worked their butts off (or in Adam's case, on) to get healthier. The simple question, "Are you going today?" became a daily utterance, and we all knew exactly what we were talking about.

9. Weight loss makes you reassess who you are… and what you say.

Call it a coping mechanism for my own body issues, but I survived decades of being overweight poking fun at myself. It’s easier to adapt to a world in which you can laugh at yourself than it is to succumb to feelings of bullying – and I had my share of both as a child.

More importantly now, I’m learning to be sensitive to those for whom the struggle is still very real. Time to retire “fat kid” jokes about myself – also retiring the similarly-title wardrobe I used to have is a fair trade-off.

On that note…

10. Talking about weight loss and health should be done sensitively, even when complimentary.

Sure, we opened ourselves up to it. We open ourselves to a lot of unwarranted opinions about our looks in this job. In addition, I’m not particularly sensitive to criticism, so most of this stuff just rolls off my back. However, a story of fitness success varies from person to person, and you never know how one’s story shapes the perception of their own. I’m not discouraging simple compliment – I’ll never turn one down – but never forget that you’re commenting on someone’s health.

I could make a good list of common things I heard from people throughout the challenge. “Eat a dang cheeseburger” is one I’m sure my friends who need to GAIN weight would take exception to. One that sticks with me is: “It’s way easier for men to lose weight.” Certainly, you could make a biological argument for that, but tell that to the 1993-2016 version of me. I spent most of my life overweight, and it’s taken the most difficult (albeit rewarding) stretch of willpower, work, and perseverance to get where I am. It was not easy.

11. It really is even more rewarding than I expected.

My endurance is up, and my recovery time is down. Going up and down flights of stairs doesn’t faze me. Clothes I used to be too big for are now going in the donation box, because now THEY are too big. My legs don’t hurt anymore after running – even for miles. It’s honestly easier for me to breathe. I even stopped snoring (my wife appreciates this one most, I think).

On top of it all, I am more active with my two-year-old son. If I had to boil it down to a single motivation, it’s being a present, and active, father to him, my soon-to-be-born daughter, my wife, and whomever else we have as part of our family. Being a parent is exhausting, but I now have way more energy to push myself through that exhaustion, and odds are, I bought myself a number of extra years to enjoy my family. Nothing matters more.

Thank you all again for the support, encouragement, and curiosity throughout this challenge. I’m no fitness expert, and I don’t want this post to sound like advice, but I do like that I’ve opened a new line of communication with all of you. If you ever feel like asking me about the challenge, or are looking for encouragement along you own, you can always find me via email, Facebook, and Twitter.

Go Team Scrambled Legs!