Bill removing statute of limitations on child sex crimes passes Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would remove the statute of limitations on various sex crimes against children is one step closer to becoming law.

Under Senate Bill 189, the statute of limitations for sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and predatory criminal sexual assault against children would be removed. With this change, law enforcement agencies would be able to file charges against a suspect, no matter how much time has passed.

One of the measure's dozens of sponsors, State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) says, "Too many times, sexual offenders are able to escape accountability of their actions because enough time passes when the victims are scared to come forward. No one who commits the worst possible offenses against children should ever escape punishment."

Bipartisan support helped pass the bill in the Illinois House and Senate. It now goes to Governor Rauner's desk for consideration.