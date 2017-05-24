DPS #61 partnership with RCC benefiting pre-k program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public School District #61 is partnering with Richland Community College to provide improvements to the district's at-risk pre-kindergarten program.

DPS #61 officials say the current pre-K program offers preschool at no cost to eligible children at Pershing Early Learning Center, Enterprise Elementary, Baum Elementary, and Southeast Learning Center. In an effort to keep up with growing attendance, officials say they will rent the Adel P. Glenn Early Childhood Learning Center at Richland Community College for the 2017-2018 school year.

RCC President Dr. Cristobal Valdez says, "We are extremely pleased to be working with Decatur Public Schools in this venture. This agreement both provides early childhood education on campus and strengthens relationships with our education partners."

The new center features about 5,700 square feet of classroom areas, a gym or all-purpose room, a kitchen, a break room, office space, and storage areas. Officials say the center will provide three full-day classrooms and one half-day classroom, with some classes moving from schools to RCC. Parents with students in classes moving to RCC will receive notification letters in the near future.