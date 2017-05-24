Springfield police arrest third teen in drive-by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, the Springfield Police Department has announced the teen wanted in connection with a May 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested.

Springfield police say the 17-year-old male suspected shooter was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning. Police say he was taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center, and faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.

Detectives say two others, a 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were also arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting. Both face preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Springfield Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim was still listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.